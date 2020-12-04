Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Friday a section of Elkmont Road will temporarily close for bridge repairs.
The closures will last from Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 18, 7 a.m. to noon on weekdays only.
The road closure starts at the Elkmont Campground and restricts motorized access to the Jakes Creek and Little River trailheads.
Day hikers can still park at the Elkmont Campground and walk to the trailheads, officials stated in the announcement. Backcountry permit holders may drive through the closure area and pass over the bridge under the direction of the on-site construction crew to access the trailheads for overnight parking.
Visitors also can access cemeteries throughout the two weeks of closure.
Crews are working on repairs to the bridge spanning Little River near the Little River Trailhead. This work is part of a larger Federal Highway Administration project to replace seven bridges and repair seven others across the park.
