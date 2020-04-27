Tens of thousands self-employed Tennesseans this week are expected to have funds deposited into their bank accounts for unemployment claims filed through the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the organization stated Monday in a press release.
The economic relief was made possible through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fund made available through the federal government’s CARES Act.
Self-employed individuals are not typically eligible for unemployment, but the PUA provided the funding necessary to pay benefits to state residents who have not been able to work in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In order to process the claims in the fastest manner possible, all claimants initially will receive the minimum weekly PUA benefit of $120 and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.
Individuals eligible for more than the minimum will have their payments adjusted over time. Payments are retroactive to March 15 or when the claimant applied. The FPUC benefit is retroactive to the week ending April 4.
The TDLWD utilized the minimum payment method in order to distribute benefits immediately and then take the time necessary to calculate each claimant’s weekly benefit amount.
The department will contact each claimant to request wage information if it has not already been provided. Claimants also will receive instructions on how to become current on any missed weekly certifications. It is important for claimants not make changes to their claims while they are processing in order to prevent issues that could cause delay, the release states.
The PUA provides up to 39 weeks of benefits to qualifying individuals who are otherwise able to work and available for work within the meaning of applicable state law, except that they are unemployed, partially unemployed or unable or unavailable to work due to COVID-19 related reasons as defined by the CARES Act.
Self-employed Tennesseans can still apply for PUA by visiting www.Job s4TN.gov or calling 844-432-0969.
