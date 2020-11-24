After more than 40 years of public service, Maryville native and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander is retiring to his home county.
Before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2003, Alexander served as Tennessee governor from 1979-87 and U.S. secretary of education from 1991-93.
He announced his retirement in December 2018.
“I’ve had the best seat in the house for the past 40 or 50 years, and it’s been like reading a really interesting book, so I’m going to turn the page and see what the next chapter is and hope it’s interesting as well,” Alexander told The Daily Times. “I have no idea what it will be.”
Alexander was born in Maryville. His father was an elementary school principal before taking a higher-paying job at ALCOA Inc. when Alexander and his two sisters were children. His mother ran a nursery and preschool out of their Ruth Street house.
After graduating from Maryville High School, Alexander attended Vanderbilt University, where he received his undergraduate degree in Latin American studies and was on the track and field team. Upon graduation, he became a law student at New York University.
Alexander returned to Tennessee in 1970 with his new wife, Leslee Buhler — commonly known by her nickname, Honey.
In 1974, he unsuccessfully ran for governor. He also lost two runs for the Republican presidential bid in 1996 and 2000.
Alexander successfully ran for governor in 1978. During the campaign, he walked from Mountain City to Memphis, which sits in the opposite corner of the state. He made the trek wearing a black and red flannel shirt, which quickly became his trademark.
Now, more than 42 years later, Alexander wore a red and black flannel face mask as he told The Daily Times about his retirement plans as his extensive political career comes to a close.
Recapping half a century
“Ted Williams’ last bat was a home run, and I may not be able to hit a home run this year — although I think we came pretty close this year with the Great American Outdoors Act — (but) I wanted to leave while I was still hitting doubles and triples.”
Calling it the “most important conservation and outdoor recreation legislation in the last half century,” Alexander co-wrote the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation, which was signed into law in August, will cut in half national parks’ deferred maintenance bills and fund permanently the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has provided about $221.4 million for conservation and outdoor recreation efforts since the 1960s.
Altogether, the country’s national parks have a deferred maintenance backlog of $12 billion, with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park having more than $224 million.
During Tuesday’s interview, Alexander said the Great American Outdoors Act was “the one that was closest to my heart” — largely because of his East Tennessee roots.
“I grew up learning to love the mountains,” he said. “And like most people around here, I feel a sense of ownership of the Smokies because we gave it to the country.”
Another high of his career, he said, was expanding the automotive industry.
During his tenure as governor, Alexander spearheaded an effort to bring Japanese-based automobile manufacturers to the state — an effort that resulted in Nissan and Saturn building Tennessee facilities.
“Those have been magnets for suppliers, and we can see that in Blount County,” he said. “DENSO, of course, arrived as part of the Toyota recruitment about the same time Saturn came. Now, of course, it has thousands of employees here and across the state.”
His career has not been one without regrets.
Alexander said he wishes he would have pushed harder to put bicycle and walking trails wherever there were four-lane highways.
“I have thought many times about ‘what if I had gotten that done in 1986? How many walking and bicycle trails would there be along our highways today?’ So that’s disappointing,” he said.
Another regret, he said, was his inability to pass legislation to lower health care premiums for people who don’t have Obamacare subsidies.
Working with President Donald Trump and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Alexander said he was unable to further push the legislation because it “got stuck on the politics of abortion.”
“It was the best legislation I’ve ever written that didn’t become a law,” Alexander said.
Loyal to party — with exceptions
Despite working alongside President Donald Trump on legislative moves, Alexander has on more than one occasion defied the Republican Party. In 2017, he critiqued Trump’s executive order curtailing immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and was vocal about his approval of Obama-nominated Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2009.
For the most part, however, Alexander has stayed true to his party — opposing expanded background checks for gun buyers, voting to table an effort to cease military support for Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen’s civil war and supporting the rushed confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Most notably, Alexander cast the deciding vote not to hear additional witnesses in Trump’s impeachment hearings — saying he believed the president’s actions were inappropriate but not impeachable.
His support of Trump remained through the year.
On Nov. 20 and Nov. 23, Alexander released statements saying that if Trump lost the election, he should allow for a peaceful transition of power. The senator did not, however, wholly acknowledge a Joe Biden victory.
“What I hope is that the president will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first, congratulate President-elect Biden and help him off to a good administration,” he said. “In public life, people remember the last thing you do. And that will be the last thing President Trump does.”
The last thing Alexander will do, he said, is push to simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
“It discourages so many students from taking advantage of the two years of free college they get in Tennessee because it’s so complicated,” Alexander said.
After that last push, Alexander said his only plan for retirement is to live in Blount County.
“I haven’t had much time to think about next year,” he said. “I know where I’m going to live, and I’m going to turn the page and see what it brings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.