U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw of Memphis made a campaign stop Saturday in Blount County.
Roughly 100 people gathered outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa to listen to the Democratic candidate. Masks were required at the event, which was hosted by the Blount County Democratic Party.
U.S. House of Representatives candidate Renee Hoyos, state House candidates Jay Clark and Susan Sneed, state Senate candidate Patti Young, Maryville City Council candidate Sarah Herron and Louisville alderman candidate Bobby Patterson spoke before Bradshaw.
County Commissioner Jackie Hill introduced Bradshaw.
“This young lady is for the people,” Hill said. “Marquita is one of us, and she deserves to be the next United States senator from the great state of Tennessee.”
Bradshaw started her speech by introducing herself as a working-class mother.
“I love to say that I come from south Memphis, so people can know that I come from a hardworking community that looks just like this,” she said. “Working-class communities: people who go to work every day and work hard, who want their communities to be healthy and safe.”
She spent a large portion of her speech talking about establishing a sustainable wage index, accessible health care and quality education for Tennesseans.
“We cannot move forward past the pandemic until everyone can get health care. Common sense, right? Some policies are built around common sense.”
Bradshaw, an environmentalist, told the audience she doesn’t like politics, but decided to run because she wanted to serve working-class people.
“When I say that I’m going to fight for a living and sustainable wage for hardworking families and have an economy that works for them, it hits different because I make less than $15 an hour, and I’m underemployed,” Bradshaw said.
Encouraging the crowd to check their voter registration statuses and help others register, Bradshaw emphasized the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 election.
“Everything that we hold dear in our culture is on the line. We can no longer let people be elected that preach division and hate,” she said. “When I look at you, I get so fired up because I know, working together, we will win.”
Bradshaw closed by saying she believes it will be normalized for women and working-class Americans to have a place in the U.S. Senate.
“We’re going to win on Nov. 3,” she said. “When they call it, they’re going to say that the state of Tennessee has elected Marquita Bradshaw for the first time even in Tennessee history to be the first African American woman as a United States senator.”
Bradshaw also spoke at the Townsend Municipal Building later in the day.
