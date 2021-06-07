Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service won an award from the National Council on Aging, the nonprofit announced in a release on Monday.
SCHAS won the award for their Out Shopping program, a program that brings food and other items to homebound seniors. The program gained popularity during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to keep seniors safe.
They raised $20,000 for the program and created a new intake system in order to provide food for homebound adults.
SCHAS was recognized at the NCOA 2021 Age+Action Virtual Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.