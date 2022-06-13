As R.B. Thomas stood atop a hill at Sandy Springs Park in Maryville on Monday, keeping a watchful eye as North Carolina teams Last Chance Softball and PaceSetters battled it out on the field below, it was familiar territory for him.
The 80-year-old executive director of the International Senior Softball Association, a not-for-profit corporation hosting senior softball tournaments across the country, makes sure either he or a member of his staff, which is mainly family members, is present for all organization functions.
“We attend all of our events,” Thomas told The Daily Times. “We don’t farm them out to team managers and stuff. So somebody from our office, (which) generally means from my family, is at each event we’re doing. It’s about 25 of them each year around the country.”
Thomas and family were on hand for the ISSA’s Great Smoky Mountain Senior Classic, which lasted from June 3-12 and included nearly 200 teams. It made use of seven parks throughout the Knoxville arena and is the largest senior softball tournament east of Las Vegas, according to Thomas.
It’s the 12th time the ISSA has played in Maryville; the organization, which is in its 28th year, boasts teams from states mainly across the eastern side of the country, though it has played in other areas like California and Minnesota.
“We own the East Coast,” Thomas said. “There’s another organization out in California that primarily does it out there.”
Thomas, a retired professional engineer and land surveyor, founded the ISSA in 1994. While running a consulting business in Virginia for 50 years, he also became known as a “softball person” due to being involved with multiple successful teams.
After a local official recruited him to join a sports promotion committee, he was eventually inspired to crew an event, effectively leading to the birth of the ISSA.
“So in 1995, we held the first ISSA world championships in northern Virginia,” Thomas said. “It just took off from there.”
Though senior softball leagues often start at age 50, ISSA also boasts a 40-and-over division. On the other end of the spectrum, it hosts teams for players 80-years-old and older as well.
The organization was founded “to provide the senior players a voice in the sport and the opportunity to participate in and experience the highest quality world-class tournaments,” according to its website.
Thomas’ resume in softball is impressive; he’s a member of the International Softball Federation Hall of Fame and served on the national council for USA Softball, the governing body for the country’s national team and formerly known as ASA Softball, for 28 years.
Four years ago, USA Softball asked ISSA to hold its senior national tournament, which has been played in Burlington, North Carolina.
Though his association has now grown large enough to partner with other major entities, it was an urge to do things his way that spurred Thomas forward in building up the ISSA.
“When this opportunity came along with seniors, I knew the only way I could do it would be to do it on my own, without that bureaucracy controlling it,” Thomas said.
He now spends his days focused on ISSA, working alongside his seven children, traveling the country from Maryville to Texas and more, and even acting as a tournament photographer. Nearly 30 years after he founded it, his organization has long allowed seniors the chances he hoped it would.
“It gives the older players the opportunity to be competitive because we have so many divisions and skill levels,” Thomas said. “Today in our society, we have more people staying active in older ages. They’re taking care of themselves and are able to be athletic. It’s remarkable to watch 70-and-over players playing the game of softball today, hitting home runs and sliding.
“Some years ago, you wouldn’t have thought of a 70-year-old actually out here running around bases.”
