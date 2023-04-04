They say that as we age, time seems to speed up on us. Of course, that’s all relative, and in fact, merely a matter of perception. Time moves at the same pace for a child, a teenage or a senior citizen, although I sometimes marvel that it does seem to move quicker these days. Didn’t it just seem like yesterday when we were in the midst of our holiday celebrations?
It sure seemed that way to me. I only took down the last of my light displays yesterday — a snow flake effect that I had projected over my garage. (Although I have to admit that part of its longevity had to do with the fact that I’ve been disappointed by our lack of significant snowfall and I simply had to simulate it on my own. Does anyone know where I can get a cheap, used snow-making machine like they use at Ober Gatlinburg?)
In a very real sense, I find that the days do seem to go by too quickly. I have a full plate each and every day, one that includes a daily writing quota, household chores, yard work, walking my pups, and, whenever possible, getting a good nap! Of course, I also have to admit to the fact that I’m a late sleeper, so that naturally tends to infringe on my time. Still, my wife Alisa is often in awe of how much I get done in a given day. I think she likens me to the Energizer Bunny in the way I keep on ticking.
Of course that proficiency has to do with the fact that I feel like I’m running into the headwinds of time. As the great Steve Miller once said, “Time keeps on slippin’, slippin’, slippin’/Into the future.” Pink Floyd stated the case more succinctly:
“And you run, and you run to catch up with the sun but it’s sinking
Racing around to come up behind you again
The sun is the same in a relative way but you’re older
Shorter of breath and one day closer to death
Every year is getting shorter, never seem to find the time
Plans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled lines …”
Granted, that’s a somewhat fatalistic point of view, and I don’t consider myself fatalistic. Yes, I have things that I want to accomplish, opportunities I want to explore, and projects I want to complete. And yes, we all know that our time on the planet is finite. So while I may seem to be running a race against time, I don’t put a timeline on myself either.
When I was younger, I said that one of my goals in life was to earn the right to be lazy. The least amount of things I had to do, the better. My quest to indulge entirely in leisure time was my motivating factor, and I was unapologetic in my desire to do so.
Of course, that all changed once I realized that the only way to make one’s mark in the world and to make some sort of impact was to spend one’s time wisely. I once had a very wise co-worker who told me, “Make sure you accomplish something every day.”
In other words, make every day count!Of course, when you have a lot to accomplish, the challenge is all the more daunting. As a freelance writer, it’s not uncommon for me to turn in three or four articles a day, seven days a week. Honestly, I don’t know how I do it. I suppose it’s just my mindset. It can be exhausting, but for now, that race against time continues. If I ever achieve my initial ambition, that is, to be that lazy so-and-so I originally aspired to be, I promise to let you know…
And now, the lighter side of things…
Some of our most revered senior scholars and celebrities had very specific thoughts on aging. Here are a few examples. Thanks to the website titled “Inspiring Quotes” for bring them to our attention.
Age is something that doesn’t matter unless you are a cheese.
— Luis Buñuel, Spanish filmmaker
Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better.
— Ingrid Bergman
The idea is to die young as late as possible.
— Ashley Montagu, British-American anthropologist
The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.
— Lucille Ball
You know you’ve reached middle age when you’re cautioned to slow down by your doctor, instead of by the police.
— Joan Rivers
My mother always used to say, “The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.”
— Betty White
I’m at an age when my back goes out more than I do.
— Phyllis Diller
I don’t feel old. I don’t feel anything until noon. Then it’s time for my nap.
— Bob Hope
I have reached an age when, if someone tells me to wear socks, I don’t have to.
— Albert Einstein
Anyone can get old. All you have to do is live long enough.
— Groucho Marx
