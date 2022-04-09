The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force charged two Maryville residents with drug-related felonies late Wednesday, April 6. Investigators with the task force detained five others present at the address where the warrant was served.
The task force consists of law enforcement personnel from agencies including the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department and Maryville Police Department.
Its investigators executed a search warrant at an Orton Drive address in Maryville at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lennon Breazeale, Bridgeway Drive, Maryville, was charged with delivering marijuana and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.
Kyle Christopher Clark, Orton Drive, Maryville, was charged with possession of marijuana for resale. Police also allege that Clark had possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Lieutenant Ryan Rogers, assistant director of the task force, told The Daily Times that the investigation leading to the arrests began months ago, in Dec. 2021. He noted that that timeline is “nothing uncommon” in investigations.
“While conducting unrelated investigations into marijuana use, we received information that led us to start a new investigation,” Rogers said.
Both Breazeale, 22, and Clark, 24, face 9 a.m. April 13 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Breazeale is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000, while Clark is being held on bonds totaling $25,000.
Investigation of the incident is ongoing; additional charges may be pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.