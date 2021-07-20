Seven Blount Memorial Hospital employees on Monday received scholarships to continue their nursing educations. Each received the hospital’s Sonya Newman Large Nursing Development Scholarship.
This year’s recipients are Tami Cooper, Danielle Emert, Hannah Garrison, Megan Huffstetler, Kendall Shinlever, Kori Storm and Macy Waters. Each received a scholarship check and a certificate recognizing their achievement.
Cooper is a licensed practical nurse and site coordinator at Blount Memorial, and has been with the hospital since 1993. She currently is in the registered nursing program at Roane State Community College.
Emert is a certified nursing assistant at Blount Memorial and joined the hospital in 2020. She is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree at Lee University.
Garrison joined the hospital in 2019 and currently works as an LPN and respiratory biologic coordinator. She is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree at East Tennessee State University.
Huffstetler, a six-year employee, works as a certified nursing assistant and ward clerk, and is currently enrolled in the LPN program at Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Shinlever is a CNA at Blount Memorial and has been at the hospital since 2019. She is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree at Carson-Newman University.
Storm joined Blount Memorial in 2018 and currently works as an LPN. She is enrolled in Pellissippi State Community College’s nursing program.
Waters has been with the hospital since 2019 and currently serves as an emergency department technician and CNA. She’s enrolled in the RN-BSN program at Lincoln Memorial University.
The scholarship was created in 2020 by Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore to mark the accomplishments and contributions of the hospital’s former chief nursing officer, Sonya Newman Large. Large retired last year after more than 30 years at Blount Memorial.
