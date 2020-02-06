A tree that fell on a bus in Townsend on Thursday resulted in the death of a Sevier County Schools teacher and injuries to four city of Sevierville employees.
Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that emergency personnel were on the scene on Wears Valley Road at Heaven Lane after reports of an incident came in around noon.
The city of Sevierville posted on its Facebook page that four passengers are being treated at Blount Memorial Hospital.
City officials also confirmed the death of one passenger, Brooke Sampson, 36, on its Facebook page at around 3 p.m.
Sampson, wife of a city of Sevierville employee, was a teacher at Sevier County Schools. She died at BMH as a result of her injuries, the Facebook post stated.
According to the post, the city of Sevierville bus, which was transporting six employees, “was returning from an American Public Works Association meeting in the Townsend area when a tree fell on the van.”
Among the injured were city of Sevierville employees Bob Moncrief, Nathan Raulston, Joseph Dodgen and Eldon Denney.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene.
Falling trees often coincide with saturated soil. Townsend saw around 4.3 inches of rain from Wednesday to Thursday.
Witnesses at the scene described it as traumatizing, with several residents attempting to help the victims before EMS arrived.
One woman said her son immediately called her when he saw images of the incident posted online and asked her if she was okay. She had seen the accident take place but was unharmed.
“One moment later and that could have been me,” the woman said.
