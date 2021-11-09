A Sevierville man was convicted on a number of drug and firearm charges by a Knoxville jury, including charges related to a fatal overdose on Thanksgiving in 2018.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Stacey Edward Williams Jr. was convicted Nov. 5 following a four-day trial in the U.S. District Court in Knoxville. Williams was found guilty on eight charges: a conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, multiple counts of possession and distribution of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, the distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in death, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Evidence presented in court revealed that Sevier County officers used confidential informants to purchase several illegal substances from Williams on multiple occasions throughout 2018, the release stated. Further investigation revealed Williams distributed fentanyl used in the fatal overdose of a Kodak resident on Thanksgiving Day that same year.
Williams now faces a mandatory prison sentence of 20 years with the possibility of a life sentence.
