A Sevierville man accused of vandalism and burglary was arrested after police found him unconscious and shirtless, locked in a High Street business in Maryville.
Jacob Cain King, 24, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:10 a.m. Oct. 18 and charged with burglary of a building, public intoxication and vandalism of property less than $500.
An incident report states police found King at 2:13 a.m. Sunday in an office at Relyant Global, 335 High St. He was unconscious and shirtless.
Officers reported seeing King in the building, but couldn’t enter since the doors had been locked from the inside.
When they finally got in, officers took King into custody and reported he smelled strongly of alcohol.
Two offices had been rummaged through, though nothing was stolen, but officers found a destroyed smoker stack (chimney) on the business’ patio and one of King’s shoes next to it.
They alleged that King had broken into Relyant with an intent to steal.
When he woke up in the patrol car, King reportedly said the last thing he recalled was watching the end of a football game in Sevierville and didn’t remember what happened that night.
He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The damage to the smoker stack was estimated at $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.