A Sevierville resident received a life sentence Wednesday, June 22, following his November 2021 conviction on drug- and firearms-charges.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville argued during the four-day trial of Stacey Edward Williams Jr., 42, that in the fall of 2018, Williams sold narcotics to a Kodak man. Those drugs, prosecutors argued, led to the Kodak’s resident’s Thanksgiving 2018 death.
Per court documents, around the time of the Kodak man’s death, Williams also sold fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and heroin to confidential informants on multiple occasions.
Months later, in March 2019, law enforcement say, investigators seized heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl from Williams, along with a firearm, ammunition and $10,000.
Williams was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl; possession and distribution of those drugs; distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in death and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Investigation of Williams came as part of a U.S. Department of Justice program called Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge. The program is meant to identify foreign and domestic networks distributing synthetic opioids, thereby cutting off sales and supply in high-impact areas.
Numerous law enforcement agencies participated in the investigation that led to Williams’ arrest and conviction. Those agencies include Homeland Security Investigations, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Sevier County Street Crimes Unit, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
