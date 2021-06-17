Sevierville Road between Nina Delozier Road and Peppermint Road is shut down from both directions after a tractor trailer hauling a wide load struck power lines, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sevierville Road is temporarily blocked, and authorities say drivers should find an alternate route.
