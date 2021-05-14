Sewer rehabilitation work will begin on Monday, May 17, along Faraday Street between Lodge Street and Springbrook Road and also along Maury Street near the Faraday Street intersection, city of Alcoa officials announced Friday.
These streets may be reduced to one lane or completely closed at times.
It's estimated work there will wrap in three weeks, by June 4, according to the announcement.
Motorists should take extra care and allow additional travel time when they drive through this area, officials said.
