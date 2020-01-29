Alcoa wants to get better at spying on your waste. And it wants to do so immediately.
It’s for the best, though, and the city is making a hefty investment to address a need brought on by aging equipment and a system in need of rehabilitation in addition to regular upkeep.
The purchase comes in the form of a CCTV truck packed with instruments, computers and a lot of space, all for operating a small drone-like vehicle that uses an LED light and a 4K camera to hunt down sewer blockages and decaying mains.
“It’s part of our overall process,” Alcoa’s Director of Public Works and Engineering Shane Snodderly said. The department does a thorough dive into wastewater drainage systems each year, investigating each section of main to make sure it’s flowing properly.
Otherwise, they tackle individual problems as they arise.
When they or city residents find a clog, Snodderly explained, that’s when they pull up the truck and send in the camera, hundreds of feet of cable and all.
But that’s actually the second part of the process.
The city also uses a device that emits sound waves to find blockages, a practice common in water and sewer departments nationwide.
Snodderly said Alcoa does a system-wide sound wave survey each year to look for problems in the lines. He added they would like to be in a place where they can do a complete check with cameras as well, but only now are they moving towards the kind of technology it takes to do that.
The sewer CCTV system hasn’t been updated for 17 years, according to City Manager Mark Johnson’s presentation on the purchase in a Jan. 24 city manager’s briefing. The old van had a similar setup, but video recording and viewing was antiquated: footage was recorded on VHS tapes, for example.
Now, with a truck decked out in computers and two terabytes of hard drive storage, according to Snodderly, the city is going to have a better way to see what the future of repairs and maintenance looks like.
“A lot of people do this mass inspection and video everything they’ve got,” he said. “Then they come back a few years later and just video it all.” Through this process the department can get an idea of what kind of repairs and best practices they need to follow.
Wise spending
Alcoa is hoping to close in on this purchase quickly; within the next few weeks, Snodderly said. He’s just waiting for a purchase order to go through.
Johnson said during his briefing the truck is both under budget and meets specifications, so there is no need to bring it to commission for approval.
The FY 2020 budget planned $255,000 but according to Johnson, it will only cost the city $224,950, the low bid Alcoa received from a North Carolina company.
Snodderly said a big departmental spending move right now is good: It could mean big savings in the near future.
“If we can get an idea of what’s out there (in the sewer system) and how it’s changing with time, we can start predicting how we’re going to spend our dollars,” he said.
Johnson and Snodderly both emphasized the technology is a vital part of its sewer rehabilitation program, and the truck is only one of several 2020 upgrades.
Budget notes show that the department has proposed spending on flow meters, a TN 811 membership, acoustical testing and galvanized water main replacement program. All in all, water and sewer services put forward a budget of at least $346,000 before July 2020.
“I’m a believer that if you’re willing to spend a little bit up front, you save a lot on the back end,” Snodderly said, adding “If you’ve got good equipment for the job, it makes the job that much easier.”
