A bicyclist died Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest on Foothills Parkway, about 5 miles east of Walland.
Michael Barker, 59, was attended to by emergency responders and medically trained bystanders who performed CPR on-site before Barker was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased, Great Smoky Mountains National Park said in a news release Wednesday.
The incident occurred at 11:16 a.m. May 17.
In addition to National Park Service employees, emergency responders with American Medical Response and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded.
The park released no additional details.
