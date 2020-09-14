Blount County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested a Seymour man and accused him of beating a 37-year-old woman with a power cord.
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Burnett Station Road and separated Richard A. Pabon, 38, from the alleged victim for interviews.
The victim told deputies that on Sept. 2, Pabon beat her “until she couldn’t take it anymore” and then made her stay in their bedroom before forcing her to kneel on the floor while he whipped her with a power cord on her bottom and private areas. The victim also said Pabon strangled her with his hands while “telling her to die and calling her a demon,” a report states.
On Sept. 3, the victim said Pabon strangled, kicked and punched her with a closed fist until she complied with his demands to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The report states Pabon told deputies he believed he was being watched by the FBI. The victim said Pabon would have “crazy thoughts” and “beat her until she told him what he wanted to hear.”
The victim also told deputies that two months before, Pabon took her car keys and cellphone so she couldn’t leave the house or talk to anyone.
The report states that during the interviews, Pabon kept trying to move toward the victim so he could hear the conversation and advise the victim on what to say.
Deputies observed bruises of multiple shades on the victim’s legs, torso and hips as well as light red marks on her neck.
When deputies tried to arrest Pabon, he ran toward the backyard, the report states.
Once deputies caught Pabon, they said he continued to resist by refusing to put his hands behind his back and hitting deputies with his elbows. The report stated one deputy sustained a minor shoulder injury and was evaluated at Blount Memorial Hospital.
Pabon was charged with three counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault, domestic violence with simple assault, domestic violence, false imprisonment/unlawful confinement, false imprisonment, evading arrest by fleeing, evading arrest and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest. He was released on bonds totaling $65,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.