A Seymour man was taken into custody twice Thursday after allegedly attempting to pass himself off as someone else.
Tyler James Smith, 30, Oliver Avenue, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:35 a.m. Aug. 27 and charged with criminal impersonation.
According to an incident report, officers responded to Avalon Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance call at 1:40 a.m. and were told by the complainant that Smith assaulted him.
The subject identified himself as Phoenix Garcia-Sobczak and said he intentionally slapped the complainant in the face in response to the complainant's threats to call the police on him.
After officers took the subject into custody for domestic assault, he said he wanted both to harm himself and to go to the hospital.
When the complainant told officers that the assault did not take place in Alcoa, but actually in Knoxville, and officers communicated with dispatch, the subject was released from custody. He was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation, as he said he would harm himself from overdosing and had taken heroin in the past 24 hours.
But when officers further investigated the subject's identity, they found him in fact to be Tyler James Smith, per his Social Security number. He also presented to officers a New York state identification card for Phoenix Destiny Garcia Sobczak.
Smith previously had been charged with criminal impersonation in 2019.
Officers arrested Smith following his release from the hospital.
