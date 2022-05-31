A Seymour man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, resisting a stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and driving under the influence, among other offenses, Sunday, May 29, following a high-speed police chase.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies received a report from police dispatch informing them that James Harold Inman Jr., Wildcat Lane, Seymour, was driving south on Hall Road in a pickup truck.
At the time, a police report states, there were a number of different warrants out for Inman’s arrest on charges including felony violation of probation and evading arrest.
Deputies then noticed that Maryville Police officers were pursuing a white truck being driven past the county jail and joined the chase. Police add that the driver, later identified as Inman, 51, did not stop, instead turning into the Blount Memorial Hospital parking lot.
Inman reportedly stopped the truck quickly in the hospital parking lot. In the time the vehicle was stopped, a woman exited the truck via the passenger’s door. Police allege that Inman then drove away from the hospital, exiting onto Washington Street “at a high rate of speed” before continuing into Alcoa.
Though Maryville Police stopped pursuing Inman at this point, Alcoa Police officers took up their pursuit, along with Blount County Sheriff’s deputies.
Alcoa police reportedly used a spike stripe against the truck, though Inman continued driving on Hall Road before turning onto Joule Street, Rankin Road, Bessemer Street and Middlesettlements Road in succession. Inman then allegedly made a U-turn before leaving the roadway and coming to a stop in a field.
Police say that Inman continued attempting to flee, leading BCSO and APD units to initiate a “box-in technique”. After using the technique, police say Inman’s wheels were still spinning. As such, they exited their vehicles, pointed a firearm at Inman and tased him twice.
Deputies note that Inman continued to fight with police, and that they responded by striking him on the back of his head. Inman was then taken into custody; he was transported first to Blount Memorial Hospital, and secondly to the Blount County jail.
Inman was charged with four counts of evading arrest; two counts of reckless endangerment; two counts of driving with a revoked license; two counts of resisting a stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; driving under the influence, failure to appear and speeding. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $43,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. June 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Investigation of this incident is ongoing.
