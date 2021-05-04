A Seymour man died Friday following an April 25 wreck on Lachula Lane.
Damian Lee Williams, 24, passed away April 30 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to an obituary published by The Daily Times.
A Blount County Sheriff's Office report states Williams at 5:13 p.m. was driving a sedan "too fast for (the) type of roadway" before going into a sideways slide, striking a wooden fence and stopping in a field. He was airlifted to the hospital from Seymour.
Williams' wife, Savannah Williams, and brother, Donavon Williams, also were in the vehicle, but neither was injured, the report states. The investigation is ongoing.
Williams "was a hard worker, loved his family and his job," his obituary states.
