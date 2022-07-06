Area first responders go above and beyond the call of duty daily, but a handful will be recognized for those efforts tonight in Seymour.
To Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Linsenbigler, these everyday heroes save lives through their collective efforts, and tonight’s recognition ceremony — of Sevier County Ambulance paramedic Rod Dykes and EMT Bryson Dykes; Seymour first responders Chris Harrington, Chandler Viscardis and Adam Linsenbigler (the chief’s son); Blount County 911 dispatcher Charity Gentry; and Blount-based AMR paramedic Nelson Fields and EMT Josh Williams — is a way of giving a little credit to those who answer calls at any time of the day or night without expectation of it.
“It’s just recognition that it takes a team,” Linsenbigler told The Daily Times. “Every 911 call, from the person answers to the first responders to law enforcement to other emergency management agencies, it’s a team effort, and we all play well together to mitigate whatever that 911 call may be. Here in Seymour, we work with three counties (Blount, Sevier and Knox) and multiple agencies, and these two specific instances were a cooperative effort, so this is a small way of saying thank you.”
The first event took place April 29, when a young couple’s 8-week-old baby needed to be hospitalized. The infant had spent 45 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, but after being discharged home developed complications. On their way back to the hospital, they noticed that the child had stopped breathing, Linsenbigler said.
“They noticed it right when they passed the fire station, and our guys happened to be coming back from hosing down kids at a PR event,” he said. “It was just God’s timing, putting them in the right place at the right time. Our guys have trained for this, and they did some rescue breathing and quick compressions until the ambulance showed up.”
Harrington, Viscardis and Adam Linsenbigler were the Seymour firefighters who administered first aid, and Rod and Bryson Dykes — uncle and nephew, the chief added — were the responding Sevier County ambulance crew.
“According to the mom, the baby’s now doing fine,” Linsenbigler said.
The second incident occurred May 25, when a young couple was preparing to go to the hospital for a 9-month induction. Instead, Linsenbigler said, the mother went into labor before she could leave, and the couple called Blount County 911 as the baby started to crown. Gentry dispatched Seymour to the scene, and Linsenbigler himself answered the call.
“The dispatcher was on the phone when I arrived, and she did what she was supposed to do: talked them through clearing the airway, wrapping the baby and all of that,” he said. “When I pulled in, the baby was already delivered and was doing well. I put the baby on some supplemental oxygen and checked with the mother until the (Blount County AMR) ambulance showed up and could pass her off to the team (Williams and Fields).”
That story had a happy ending as well, and at 6 p.m. today at Seymour Heights Church (122 Boyds Creek Highway), a recognition ceremony will follow a meal provided by a local restaurant saved by Seymour firefighters as well. It’s a way of providing closure for those responders, as well as a means of allowing the community to see that while emergency response is indeed a job, it’s also a calling.
“Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is not a religious organization, but each man follows Jesus’ teachings about the good Samaritan,” Linsenbigler said. “We leave dinner, birthdays, work, or whatever to answer the call, whether it’s to go out and help lift grandma off the floor or to cut you out of a car after a wreck to do CPR.”
