The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has $70,000 more to spend on expansion efforts after the Knox County mayor presented the money in a public event Wednesday.
Mayor Glenn Jacobs visited the SFVD’s Station 2 to present the check, which officials said in a press release will go toward expanding the facility.
Both Jacobs and Knox Commissioner Carson Dailey — who represents the 9th District — were at the event and the press release said they both understand fire and emergency response is a critical part of having a safe community.
Blount District 9 Commissioner Ron French also was in attendance at the event.
SVFD praised Knox for its $70,000 commitment and said it showed the county’s leadership and understanding of the importance of emergency services.
The department also lauded the monetary support and said growth in the South Knoxville community indicates an increased need for safety and protection measures.
It has six fire stations located throughout its 118-square-mile coverage area. Station 2 is one of two in Knox.
Capital campaign
Funding is only the first step in a multiphase capital campaign SVFD is currently conducting.
The first phase includes the expansion and building of two fire engine bays at Station 2.
Phase 2 will begin a remodel process on the existing section of Station 2, providing quarters for those working stand-by and overnight shifts. This space will give them an area to sleep and facilities to use while working 911 calls.
The campaign’s third phase will focus on the relocation of SVFD Station 1 from Ford Hill to to Chapman Highway. The location will be safer, the department said in its release, but it also will help SVFD expand to keep up with population growth and allow for quick access into its Knox and Blount coverage areas.
“As the population that we service grows so does the need for fire and emergency services,” SVFD Chief John Linsenbigler said in the release. “In 2019, SVFD responded to 2,383 calls for help within our 118-square mile coverage area. ... This number of emergency responses to 911 calls shows the need for emergency services and we are grateful that the leadership at Knox County Government also sees that need.”
SVFD Development Director Elaina DeLozier said the capital campaign will allow SVFD to update and expand its fire stations to keep up with the population growth of the tri-county community, especially as the department’s 50th anniversary approaches.
The department encourages community members to take an active part in helping the community through financial support. The press release said money given to SVFD through individual, business contributions or special events “ensures that help will be there when crisis strikes” in the Seymour community.
“We know this project would not be possible without the financial support and backing from our local government officials, businesses, residents and families who have stepped up and partnered with SVFD to make this dream a reality,” DeLozier said. “For your financial support and partnership, we thank you!”
