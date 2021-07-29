A Seymour woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove her car at a man during an altercation.
Casey Jeanene Weaver, 33, Dripping Springs Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:02 a.m. July 29 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license and introducing drugs into a penal facility. She was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy arrived at Providence Baptist Church, 5766 Sevierville Road, Seymour, on a domestic disturbance call and found Weaver and a 25-year-old man in the parking lot.
Weaver told the reporting deputy that she and the man began arguing while she was driving, and he tried to pull the steering wheel and switch gears to “park” from the passenger seat. She said she swung at the man to stop him.
The man had fresh scratch marks on his neck and swelling above his right eye, the report states.
Weaver told the deputy she stopped the car at the church, and the man exited with her cellphone. She pulled out of the parking lot, turned around in Sevierville Road and drove the car at the man after realizing he had her phone, she said.
The man told the deputy he was scared of being ran over and showed them a cellphone video of the incident. Footage showed Weaver appearing to try to run over the man, the report states.
Weaver told the deputy that the man didn’t place his hands on her and the altercation was only physical when she punched him while he was grabbing the steering wheel, the report states, but she later told another deputy that the man hit her, but not saying where.
Weaver told deputies she didn’t have any drugs or weapons on her, but law enforcement found a bag with a white crystal substance on her while booking her into the Blount County jail, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.