Deputies on Thursday arrested a Seymour woman who had arrest warrants on charges after her involvement in shooting toward another woman and striking a car with three juveniles inside, a report states.
Kaityn L. Seiber, 19, A R Davis Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:13 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. She was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault and is being held on a $55,000 bond.
Seiber allegedly handed Nathan Nelk, 19, a gun from under her vehicle's seat and told him to shoot toward a woman, Julie Jones, 21, a report states. They both were charged.
