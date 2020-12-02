Tuesday night was emotional for Maryville city leaders as they bid farewell to a man who has served more than two decades in two significant roles.
Joe Swann is out, abandoning his role as a council member for a life he’ll spend with family, business and history.
Since 1997, Swann has been a prominent voice in city leadership, starting out as a city council member and vice mayor and then serving a term as mayor from 2003-08.
Leaders gathered Tuesday in the city’s municipal building to honor those years. In the audience, state-level leaders including Reps. Bob Ramsey and Jerome Moon applauded Swann as city staff showed a video that highlighted his accomplishments.
State Sen. Art Swann presented a proclamation from the state Senate and an embrace to his older brother as family, friends and longtime Maryville government compatriots looked on. “Big brother,” he said, “you’ve been an example of the type of councilman and citizen that I appreciate and I know everyone here does, too.”
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander made a virtual appearance, praising Swann in the video not only for his leadership, but also for his involvement in local historical preservation.
“When I think of Joe Swann, I think of Betsy, Davy Crockett’s rifle,” Alexander reminisced. “Joe tracked down Betsy through his own family back to the 1800s. He bought her and put her on display in the East Tennessee Historical Museum which he helped found.”
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell in a proclamation of his own declared Dec. 1 as “Joe Swann Day,” noting with a smile “You can always tell how important someone is when you look at a proclamation and you see how many whereases there are. I feel like anyone who gets five is pretty special. And Joe, I want you to know, you have six.”
‘Shared goals’
While leaders lauded Swann for his progressive approach to council work, bringing business to the city, promoting education and celebrating history — Swann said his involvement in placing the Sam Houston statue outside the municipal building stood out as one of his most cherished accomplishments — he told The Daily Times there was one thing that took precedence over the rest.
“Education: A good education system is the engine that builds the resources that we have,” Swann said. “It doesn’t come from things, it comes from people. If we’re successful at being good at education at all different levels, that’s what will make us succeed. That’s what has made us successful.”
Swann reflected on how Maryville’s 200-year history of evolving educational prowess — “back to the days when Sam Houston lived here” — have molded the city’s modern social and economic landscapes.
For Swann, history and leadership share common ground, even when they end up clashing.
He may be one of the country’s leading experts on rogue pioneer Davy Crockett, but he said he’s always kept an eye on the future, too.
“Places stagnate if they don’t get an influx of new people and new ideas,” Swann said. “Being grounded but being open to change is an important part of what has made this successful. And being bold about what we do.”
He emphasized the connections between the city and its business community. Industry, jobs, education, decision-making: Each of these Swan pointed to as pieces in the puzzle of a functional and even prosperous local government.
“And we don’t fight each other,” he added. “So many communities fight each other and that’s why they don’t get anything done. On the whole, we get along really well and have shared goals and objectives.”
Natural leadership
Stepping into retirement from his council work, Swann has his own set of goals. He’s close to publishing a book about Crockett, the early American legend he’s been enthralled by since he saw the quasi-biographical Disney miniseries put out in the 1950s.
“The whole thing with Crockett that never turned loose of me ... is that we learn lessons from people who came up from the bottom, did well and lived lives that were significant,” Swann said. “All that mixed in is what East Tennessee is about. The topography shapes the people. ... Houston and Crockett both are two guys I really like to look at as contemporaries. There’s an amazing parallel between those two guys. There’s something about how they shaped this area that is important to me. When we got the Houston statue out there, I thought it was one of the best things we ever did.”
Swann himself is one of the people the land has shaped.
The family-owned Cherokee Lumber Co. was the oldest in the county, he explained, and he grew up in its yards, learning how to work with tools.
That experience would lead to his own long-running success as a businessman, as founder of Workshop Tools in Pigeon Forge, an outfit created in 1995 and which his sons run today.
The advice he’s passed onto them is the same he’s employed in his own career as councilman and mayor.
“People who set out to be leaders most often are different kinds of leaders than people who are homegrown,” he said. “Let it be natural: Self-importance and a need to be at the top are the enemies of progress. Learning to be strong where you come from, using your background to inform your values, those are the ways to be effective, to look back on your life and say you lived it as best you could.”
‘Grateful city’
Tuesday, city leaders honored Swann’s dedication to the city’s future and its strong cultural roots with a statue titled “Volunteerin for the Fight,” created by Maryville Houston statue artist Wayne Hyde.
“This is from a grateful city,” City Manager Greg McClain said, presenting the figurine to Swann.
“We’re always looking forward here,” Swann told the gathered crowd, after expressing his thanks for the gift. “I want to thank everyone for turning out for me tonight. I think (tonight) is more to recognize all the good things that happened here while I was in office.”
Swann officially left office during Tuesday’s council meeting, accompanied by former Mayor Tom Taylor who will be celebrated at a similar ceremony in January.
