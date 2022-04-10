The word “sacrifice” is commonly defined as surrendering or giving something up for the sake of something else. Greg Curtin has come to know the meaning of that proposition in a very real way.
Curtin, a 2010 UT finance major graduate from Friendsville, has been in Poland for the past month helping Ukranian refugees who fled from the chaos and destruction stemming from the Russian invasion of their nation. He’s based in a town called Przemsyl, a mere 10 miles from the Ukrainian border. After quitting his job and abandoning his efforts to earn his masters degree, he now works 18- to 20-hour days in an effort to help the victims of the violence and also dispatch drugs and other medical aid into Ukraine in the absence of outside agencies.
“I didn't want to go,” Curtin said when asked how he arrived at the decision to undertake this mission. “I made a list of reasons why I shouldn't go. But I couldn't sleep, and I felt ill trying to make plans for my future while ignoring the situation in Ukraine. As soon as I made the decision to volunteer, I slept like a baby. I didn't know what I was getting into, but it felt like the right decision. It was gut over logic.”
Not surprisingly, he also found it was an arduous effort.
“We keep our hands busy,” he said. “There is so much work to be done that you don't really have time to think. The worst parts are the private moments, usually at night, when it's emptier in the halls. Many of the volunteers expect the full weight of this to hit them once they leave. But while they are here, we are focused on improving the efficiency of these systems we've put together to help the Ukrainians.”
Curtin said that when he first arrived in Poland, he went to Warsaw where he spent most of his time answering questions from people who were seeking information online. “I would visit the embassies and humanitarian aid offices, and I'd post what I found to help others make the decision whether to come to Poland or not,” he said. “I discovered that Przemysl was the place to be. Volunteers who had just left Przemysl met me in Warsaw and told me that there was a need for improved logistics and overall organization.”
Once there, he was asked to work the night shift from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. and slept in a tent during the day. “Last week, I moved into the mini warehouse where we are working,” he said. “We sleep on the same cots the refugees use. The lights stay on 24 hours a day, and there are always dogs, babies, and workers moving around making noise. It’s not the best conditions, but still very good for a refugee camp.”
He’s now sharing what he’s learned with other outreach organizations in the area. “Hopefully, we'll be able to pump up deliveries sooner than later,” he said. “It's hard to supply a whole country with food, hygiene, medicine, etcetera with a rag tag bunch of volunteers.”
Notably, this isn’t Curtin’s first experience abroad. He’s traveled to 85 countries, beginning with various trips to Europe he made as an undergraduate. He spent a semester at Vienna Business College and, while there, travelled to most of the countries on the continent. Unable to find a finance job after graduation, he then made his way to China, where he spent the better part of four years, while also taking side trips to other Asian countries. Later, he lived two years in Uganda, followed by two years in Amsterdam, visiting his parents in Friendsville in between.
“I was perfectly happy living my whole life in the U.S.A. until my sophomore year at Georgia Tech,” Curtin said via email. “My rugby teammates were from around the world and I was intrigued by their stories from home. I quit school and moved in with one of them in the U.K., and that set me on a path of seeking out other cultures and trying to understand how people live all over the world. I kept my eyes open for opportunities to travel to new places, and I prioritized new experiences over familiar comforts.”
Curtin freely shared a few of those experiences he’s found in the refugee camp. “A man from Azerbaijan hadn't selected a country to move to,” he said. “A volunteer approached him and had trouble guiding him as far as his next step. This volunteer brought him to me. I discovered he had no money and wanted to return to Azerbaijan. The problem was, he held a Soviet passport and had been living in Ukraine illegally for decades. Our system wasn't set up to help someone like him. But I knew if we gave up on him, he'd fall through the cracks. I looked to see if others had trouble getting home after fleeing Ukraine, and I found an article about Azerbaijanis getting special attention from some minister a few days ago, and making it back home from Bucharest, Romania. I hunted down the article's author and called him. I told him he needed to help one more man get home. The minister got involved again and the Azerbaijani man was on a bus to Romania after two days. He and I didn't speak any common languages but in those two days after I helped him, he'd always stop and hug me when we passed in the refugee center. This really hit me hard.”
He also shares an encounter with a teenage girl who approached the volunteers during a night shift.
“We have a pet supply section, but mostly offer supplies and food for dogs and cats,” Curtin said. “This girl needed food for her hamster. We didn't have any hamster food, but a team of six volunteers ended up Googling what hamsters could and couldn't eat, then searched our food supplies for dry grains and nuts. We ended up putting in a strong effort and scoured the whole center to get this girl what she needed. It was nighttime, and not so busy. It felt good to put so much effort into such a small request. But it was these kinds of details that make you realize we have the responsibility to take care of everything these people need.”
As for what people here at home can help with, Curtin said that the needs are many.
“I wish people would reach out to those on the ground and ask us how they can help,” he said. “If you want to help animals... we know the people giving medical attention to the dogs and cats at the Medyka border. If you want to help the kids, we know the people buying toys and running the temporary kindergarten here. If you want to host families... we know the people organizing where families can stay. It's a shame that those working all day, every day don't have the time to post their stories online. And those that have the budget and time to make high quality videos don't seem to be here next to us helping.”
In that regard, Curtin’s made it part of his mission to help educate people about what is happening at ground zero.
“People all seem to think that the big global organizations are here running things —The UN, the Red Cross, etc., .but this isn’t true,” he said. “The people helping refugees find a host family in Britain is being run by a volunteer church group. Because there’s a British flag hanging over the desk, the folks back home think the U.K. government have representatives here registering people for visas. No. This center is being run by boy scouts, girl scouts, random volunteers. The bed and cleaning manager is an actor from Atlanta. The former night manager is a 24-year-old backpacker from Belgium. I'm doing logistics and warehousing, and I was running a one-man custom embroidery company a month ago. I'm sure the big orgs will arrive soon and tell us all that we're not doing a good enough job. But at least we're here.”
Even so, there are many challenges. “We're doing our best,” he said. “It's just a shame that the money the world is donating isn't getting to these refugees at these border centers. They don't have slippers or flip flops to shower, they don't have bags to put their belongings into, we don't have coffee cups, or plastic spoons. Think about that. The world is standing behind Ukraine and this large refugee center can't get plastic spoons. We bought them from local shops. We asked our friends to send them. We have people driving to other cities to buy in bulk. But almost every day we run out of spoons. And the world is donating millions of dollars. It's very frustrating. We put families on buses for 20-30 hours and they don't have bags to hold the only belongings they took from their home as they left their country.”
At this point, Curtin said he has no plan to leave Poland and instead he plans to stay as long as he’s needed. He shuttered his own business, gave up his apartment and put his possession in storage. His eventual goal, he said, is to teach and history and geography.
In the meantime, he’s sees his sacrifice as worthwhile.
“I've hit bottom before,” he said. “I've bounced back. I knew I wouldn't make any money doing this. But I also knew I was smart enough to survive somehow ... I fully expect to end up with zero. So anything above that is fine. I know I have a much easier path forward to get back on my feet than a lot of these folks here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.