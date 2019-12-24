Perhaps it comes part and parcel with Christmas. The idea that you just aren’t doing enough. That you should be doing more for others.
For 250 Blount County seniors who are receiving gifts along with two meals this Christmas Day, that feeling is a gift in itself, courtesy of Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels.
This is the first time the meals delivery program of the Blount County Community Action Agency will be delivering presents along with ready-to-eat lunches and dinners on Christmas.
Paige King, director of accounting for the Blount County Community Action Agency and interim executive director since David Buchanan’s recent retirement, gives credit for the idea to Lynnda Manville, senior nutrition director for BCCAA and program director of Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels.
“It’s a Lynnda brainchild,” King said on Monday. “Ask and you shall receive. She did and we did.”
Manville says she learned about another CAC agency in West Tennessee doing a similar gifting program and thought, why not in Blount County?
“I was out of town and I guess I was not as busy as I should be, feeling guilty, so I sent out an email from Nashville,” King said.
The Dec. 6 email requested that BCCAA post on Facebook a message that read, in part: “Many of our clients are home-bound, with very little income, rarely have any visitors, and don’t have the opportunity to do any personal shopping. Here’s your chance to help make a senior happy this holiday season!”
The Blount County CAC had been doing special meal deliveries on Christmas for shut-ins for seven years, but this would be the first time for Christmas gifts too. Manville didn’t know what to expect.
“Then I came back to Blount and I was like, ‘Wow, it worked!’” she said.
“Now we’re going to 250 homes on Christmas Day. We’ll be taking about 500 meals with us to these homes, and there are 62 volunteers that have given up their Christmas morning that will be here. They’ll set out to every aspect of the county delivering hot meals and love — and now gifts.”
The posting asked for each “Santa” to adopt at least one senior, who would be unknown to the donor. Santa’s helpers at BCCAA would put together a gift bag valued at $25 for each senior, labeled male or female. The request was shared over 80 times. Some gifts came from donors out of state who used Amazon to ship gifts to the BCCAA office at 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike.
“Our seniors are going to be overjoyed that they’re remembered, that they’re thought of. I’m sure they don’t necessarily get to feel that all the time. But this is just an outpouring from the community that they need to know how loved they are. They need to feel that this is great. It made my Christmas too,” Manville said.
Like ‘bam!’
Response to Manville’s idea made an impression at Santa’s branch office in Maryville.
“We’ve done things in the past where we’ve received donations and we’ll fix up a little goody bag for ’em. But this year when she says sponsor ’em with a gift, it’s like, bam!” King said, slapping her hands together with a loud clap. “It’s awesome. We love it.”
One of the special things about the Meals on Wheels program on Christmas and on Thanksgiving, too, is that it gives the program’s regular volunteers a chance to spend holiday time with their own families. It also gives volunteers who are unable to make deliveries throughout the year their chance to make the holidays special. Some people have jobs that don’t allow the opportunity to do regular deliveries.
That’s been the case for Renee Hyatt, who with her husband Paul Erwin have helped pack the hot meals prepared in recent years for holiday deliveries.
“It’s only been the last four to five years that our family situation has allowed us to be in town for most holidays, so it’s been our joy to have a way to give back on special holidays,” Hyatt said.
That’s similar to Tom Stinnett’s situation. As a Blount County commissioner representing the Friendsville area and chair of the Community Action Agency Committee, he already knew something of the need. It was through his volunteering that he learned the extent of that need.
First time for the Stinnetts
Stinnett and his wife, Patty, are making deliveries this morning. In the past, the Stinnetts have helped during the periodic BCCAA commodity handouts and assisted in the kitchen on Thanksgiving.
“My kids are here right now, but they’re going back home tomorrow and we’re not going to have (grand)kids in the house on Christmas morning, so I told Lynnda we’d come and help deliver. It’s going to be our first time delivering,” Stinnett said Monday evening.
His first time on the road, but not his first awareness of the sadness of lonely. He praised the efforts of Manville and King along with Community Services Program Director Mitzi Long and Office on Aging Director Joani Shaver.
“We have four outstanding directors there and they touch so many lives in Blount County. It’s just amazing the people that they touch, and it’s just really sad that we have that many people in need that most people don’t realize,” Stinnett said.
Going to bed hungry
“For instance, Lynnda’s department serves 700 meals a day in Blount County. When I got involved I didn’t understand the magnitude of the issues we have in Blount County and the people that we have going to bed hungry,” he said.
“We have 52 different parts of our budget in Blount County, different slices of the pie. And we even though it’s called Blount County Community Action Agency, we use zero tax dollars and we probably touch as many people in this county as any other department.”
It’s a community effort accomplished with the assistance of United Way of Blount County and other organizations, donations and grants. Putting it all together and making it work in the old Hubbard School Building (because it is owned by the county and has a kitchen) is a complicated process. That Stinnett has seen it first-hand makes a difference.
“If you don’t know there’s a need, there’s no way to volunteer for something that needs to be done. The best part of it is you’re helping people you don’t even know and they don’t know you. That’s the ultimate gift, giving to somebody you don’t know.”
Then he’d added, “The people helping probably get rewarded more than the people receiving.”
While putting it all together is complicated, volunteering to help out is “easy-peasy,” as Manville would describe it. That’s something Hyatt knows first-hand.
“I called Meals on Wheels and said, ‘Can we help out,’ and they said, ‘Yes.’ It was that simple,” Hyatt said.
Contact the Blount County Community Action Agency by phone at 865-983-8411 or visit the website at www.blountcaa.org.
