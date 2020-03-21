Blount County Sheriff James Berrong released a statement Friday evening updating how his department is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
BCSO is continuing to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol regarding the COVID-19 virus, he said. The Blount County Justice Center, 948 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, remains open during its normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are making every effort to maintain cleanliness and sanitation throughout the building,” Berrong said. “Though the number of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in East Tennessee remains relatively low, I think we all know that Blount County is not immune, and we are continuing to work toward stopping the spread of this insidious virus.”
Blount County had its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday.
The novel coronavirus spreads from person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the CDC says. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people and the virus is contracted when a droplet is inhaled. As of Saturday, March 21, Tennessee has 371 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
County deputies will continue their patrol duties during the outbreak, the sheriff said.
“For the foreseeable future, our patrol deputies are working modified shifts, but citizens will not see a change as far as presence in the county” Berrong said.
However, patrol deputies will attempt to respond to non-emergencies by phone when possible.
“This is in an effort to practice the CDC’s recommendation of social distancing for everyone’s protection,” the sheriff said. “If a citizen requests to see a deputy in person, we will be happy to accommodate that request.”
All incoming inmates to the Blount County Correctional Facility will be screened for illness, Berrong said in a previous statement released on Monday. All arrested individuals will have their temperature taken prior to being booked into the jail.
If an inmate is running a temperature of 101 degrees or higher, BCSO’s medical staff will determine whether they should be held in jail or sent to the hospital.
While BCSO employees are still working, the sheriff’s office has suspended all of its volunteer programs except for its Senior Outreach group. The Senior Outreach group checks on elderly and shut-in Blount County citizens, Berrong said in his Friday update.
“Our Senior Outreach volunteers will continue to check on these individuals by way of phone to assure their needs are met,” Berrong said.
BSCO’s changes are a way to contain the virus spread, he added.
“Our paramount objective is to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and to protect the health and well-being of our employees and citizens,” Berrong said. “We will provide updates and/or changes to our operations … as we receive new information. May God bless you and keep you safe and healthy.”
