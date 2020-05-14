The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recurring phone scam of an individual posing as a deputy, and he is allegedly harassing citizens.
“An individual claims to be Lt. James Perry of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office,” a Monday press release from the Sheriff’s Office states.
“The originating phone number is 865-234-2180. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office does not employ anyone by the name of Lt. James Perry, and the phone number is not registered to the BCSO.”
The alleged scammer is leaving messages asking for a return phone call.
If anyone receives a call from the number or the caller claims to be Lt. Perry, deputies advise citizens to hang up. BCSO law enforcement agents do not call individuals to tell them they have unpaid fines, or that they will be arrested if they do not show up for jury duty.
“We will not call an individual and tell them they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest and that they must pay the fine or they will be arrested,” the release states.
While BCSO deputies do routinely call citizens regarding sheriff’s office business, they will not ask for money. If anyone suspects they are being scammed, he or she can call the sheriff’s office at 865-273-5000 to verify the individual is employed with the sheriff’s office.
A website listing 865-234-2180 as its contact looks like an official Blount County Sheriff’s Office page, but that site is fraudulent, BCSO Public Information Officer, Marian O’Briant confirmed.
The site uses BCSO’s actual badge logo and a picture of the Blount County courthouse on its front page.
BCSO’s official website is https://www.blounttn.org/329/Sheriffs-Office.
