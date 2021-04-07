A sinkhole that opened up at 524 Sherwood Drive near Goldleaf Street on Tuesday will take a while to fix, but the road will be somewhat navigable for now, city officials said.
Maryville city spokeswoman Jane Groff said the road will be a “long-term fix” that officials hope will partially reopen today.
The sinkhole appeared Tuesday after a storm drain failure — unrelated to a sewer pipe issue on U.S. Highway 411 — but didn’t damage any vehicles or homes.
“Crews will have to go in and do some additional rehab,” Groff said.
There are barricades and caution tape set up around the area.
Some parts of the neighborhood are accessible to residents, but the section with the sinkhole is off limits as crews figure out how to mitigate the issue. Those entering the neighborhood may have to do so by different routes.
More details will be released as they become available.
