Had Wes Skolits not stopped on the side of a busy highway to offer help to a stranger three years ago, the story of Shirley C. could have ended very badly.
Had Skolits’ mother, Diane Manzoni, not acted on her son’s revelation that this Blount County woman he met was merely existing in a camper that could barely be called as such, maybe no one else would have ever noticed or paid any attention.
But, Skolits, who was a young college kid at the time, opened his car door for Shirley, and Manzoni opened her heart.
Just days ago, Manzoni and 13 of her friends arrived at Shirley’s rural property to finally be able to raze that twisted piece of metal that she had called home. They removed the dilapidated camper, cleaned up years’ worth of piled up aluminum cans and prepped the site for Shirley’s new home.
Shirley said she’s lived basically homeless there for 20 years — no electricity and no water. The small camper had fallen in on itself, putting this senior adult to the elements. Blankets piled up near what was once a front door of the camper, were all that was keeping her warm on these frigid East Tennessee nights.
On Thursday evening as a monumental storm and high winds tossed tree limbs into the air in many neighborhoods, Shirley was safe in that new, larger, stable camper that will soon have electricity and water, giving Shirley safety, security and peace of mind.
It has been a long road, Manzoni said. She began raising money almost three years ago among her friends and a couple of churches. She said she was made aware of a 27-foot camper that could be purchased for $4,500, so Manzoni started fundraising for that.
She established a fund on GiveSendGo.com, a Christian organization, Manzoni said. With it, she was able to raise close to $2,000 so far. Many of the donations that have come in have been from people seeing Manzoni’s posts on Facebook.
Now that the camper has been purchased and installed on the property, more donations will be needed to help get the utilities installed. Manzoni said she is so grateful to all who have stepped in to give Shirley the home she deserves.
Of course she’s a survivor; Shirley’s also independent, strong-willed, someone who doesn’t ask for help and has been slow to trust strangers. When Skolits offered her money the day he gave her a ride, she refused to take it.
When asked if she gets lonely or afraid, Shirley said she doesn’t. She grew up on this family property. It is home.
Despite her many visits, Manzoni said it took months before Shirley shared much of her story. She doesn’t dwell on the past or expect sympathy because of it.
This Blount County native has two daughters, one of them deceased, along with a grandson. Shirley worked at the Blount County Courthouse back in the early 1980s. Hardships over the years have taken their toll.
Shirley was hopeful just days before the camper came. She was not told it was being delivered. When it did arrive, this senior adult who has to walk everywhere or get rides and who must eat uncooked food straight out of the cans — had a look of relief on her face and one of sheer gratitude.
“I can’t wait,” she had said days earlier when talking about how her life was about to change for the better.
Manzoni said this would not have been possible were it not for a group of people who saw Shirley’s needs and leapt into action. That includes people like Robert Rutherford at Choice One Plumbing, Zach Creasey, Jonathan Wilson and Darius Palmer. They have donated equipment and time on the project.
The only income Shirley receives is her Social Security. She walks to nearby grocery stores to shop, cares for her seven cats and has maintained the property well despite few resources.
What Manzoni notices about her each time she visits to check on Shirley is her smile. She’s rarely without it, even as she struggles, Manzoni said. Behind that smile is hope.
Manzoni will sometime bring Shirley a hot breakfast and cups of coffee. She also doesn’t mind making deliveries of groceries or cat food. With no phone, Shirley must walk to a business or residence that will allow her to make calls.
As Manzoni was about to leave after checking on her, Shirley expressed her thankfulness for all that’s being done. “I appreciate you,” she told Manzoni. The two then prayed before starting their separate days.
Once the utilities are installed, Manzoni told Shirley she would work on making some flowerbeds and getting the lawn in shape. “I would like that very much,” was Shirley’s response. Maybe a rocker, too, to set outside when the sun shines.
“You have suffered enough,” Manzoni told her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.