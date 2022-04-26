The Maryville College campus will be the site once again for the popular East Tennessee Spring Makers’ Market, set for Saturday, April 30. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The open-air market will set up at McArthur Pavilion. There is no admission charge.
Debra Dean, one of the organizers, said all of the vendors setting up that day will be selling handcrafted, homegrown or scratch-made goods, which makes each unique. Krysti Franklin is the other market organizer.
“This market’s lineup is filled with a great variety of unique, talented and fun makers,” Dean said. “You will find Peanut Gallery scratch-made baked goods, Squeezy’s fresh lemonade and flavored teas and homemade ice cream sandwiches.”
In addition, Pistol Creek Eats Food Truck will be on the premises along with Southern Grace fresh brewed coffee drinks, handmade toffee and treats, homemade jams and jellies, fresh baked breads and bagels, Dean said.
If it’s fresh flowers you are seeking, those will be available as well. Crafts will include pottery, jewelry and unique wood items. Vendors will also have organic and natural skin care products, hand-poured candles, leather goods, textiles, children’s gifts and an on-site screen printing business.
“Zachery McMurray, an employee of Special Growers,” will have his birdhouses for sale,” Dean said. “He builds the houses and local creative friends in the community have painted them.”
The last Makers’ Market was held back in fall 2021, despite COVID, because it’s an open-air event, Dean explained. She said all of the vendors are local.
With Mother’s Day coming up on May 8, the Makers’ Market is a great place to find unique gifts, this organizer said. There are 800 to 1,000 shoppers that show up to find great bargains and support local businesses.
