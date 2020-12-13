Generosity abounded in Blount two weeks before Christmas as local law enforcement showed up in force for the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday, while airbase personnel donated thousands of food items to the county’s Veterans Affairs Office on Dec. 10.
Shop with a Cop serves 78 children
“Our 2020 Shop With a Cop event looked a little different this year because of COVID,” the group posted online after the Dec. 12 event, which served 78 Blount County children.
A combined effort of each local law enforcement agency — Alcoa Police, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville Police — Shop with a Cop was created to provide material assistance to young, underprivileged and at-risk children.
The nonprofit has been a significant part of Blount’s holiday season since 1989.
Leaders said Saturday they were determined to hold the event this year and make sure participants received “the Christmas they deserved.”
“Now more than ever we are seeing a great need for assistance in our community,” Shop With a Cop board President Jarrod Millsaps said. “Our passion and the mission of this organization is to assist underprivileged and at-risk youth.”
He added that citizens’ needs don’t stop because of COVID-19 and that the organization had many monetary donations from businesses and individuals for 2020’s event.
“We were determined to provide a great, possibly life-altering experience for these kids, and I believe we met our goal,” Millsaps said. “Everyone had a great time.”
Organizers said more officers than children participated Saturday, noting that was a testament to the caring and volunteer spirit of men and women who wear the badge.
The 2020 Shop with a Cop was dedicated to the late Ken Beeler, a retired Alcoa Police officer who died Oct. 17 and was a member of the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. ￼
The group thanked Maryville Walmart, event volunteers and the individuals and businesses that donated money.
Airbase personnel stock VA pantry
Junior Enlisted Advisory Association (JEAA) members from the 134th Air Refueling Wing gave more than 2,500 food items to the Blount County Veterans Affairs food pantry on Thursday, Dec. 10.
JEAA recently completed a food drive for the pantry and on Thursday delivered the food to the courthouse offices, something they’ve done for several years, collecting shelf-stable food during the fall months.
“It’s the least we can do — as currently-serving veterans — to help those that have come before us,” JEAA President and Staff Sgt. Laura Reagan said in a social media post. “The base looks forward to this event every year, and it has become a competition among the units to see who can collect the most items. It’s all in the spirit of giving, and of course, the volunteers of the 134th ARW are always ready to serve.”
The delivery crew also toured the offices and received a special thanks from the office: handmade walking sticks, courtesy of local Vietnam veteran Steve Newman.
“Thank you so much for thinking of our Veterans in need,” VA office leaders posted online.
Its pantry has been in operation since 2014.
