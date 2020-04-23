Maryville Police officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired on Thursday evening at a residence on Jefferson Street near Rule Street in Maryville.
MPD Chief Tony Crisp said officers were called out and the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team was activated. Police negotiated with the individual allegedly responsible before placing him in custody
Maryville Police received a report at about 6 p.m. Thursday that a man was shooting a pistol and a rifle at the house.
“Some (shots were fired) in the air, and maybe some in the ground,” Crisp said. “We get here and his significant other or spouse — I’m not sure who it was — said he had been drinking all day and (may have) been suffering some PTSD.”
As officers were responding, the man barricaded himself in the house.
“We activated the SWAT team in case we had to make a forcible entry,” Crisp said. “We called our hostage negotiators out. We began negotiating with him, and subsequently he came out and surrendered himself.”
Police have not yet released the name of the individual in custody. The man could be charged with reckless endangerment and unlawfully discharging a firearm. MPD detectives are investigating the incident to determine what he will be charged with.
“Right now he’s under arrest for investigation, and he will be transported to jail,” Crisp said.
