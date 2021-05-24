Maryville police officers responding to reports of people hearing gunshots around 2:05 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of East Broadway Avenue near the roundabout did not find anything, but a short time later a man reported discovering two bullets lodged in his pickup truck.
Joshua D. Buckert, Peach Orchard Road, Maryville, said he was driving down Lincoln Road and crossing the railroad tracks when he heard a burst of three rounds being shot behind him, and then he heard three more after he turned onto Everett High Road.
At home he discovered one bullet lodged in his tailgate and another in his tire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.