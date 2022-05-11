Donors from local stores and community members laid a sunset of fresh condolences at the entrance of Royal Travel on Wednesday. The “closed” sign hanging on the inside of one glass door was hidden by tightly-bound flowers stuffed into the door handle.
Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, owned and operated the travel agency at the corner of South Magnolia Street and West Broadway Avenue. The couple died last weekend from unknown causes at Sandals Emerald Bay, a resort in the Bahamas.
Wind wavered an American flag overtop the bouquets and lifted the green scent of cut stems.
Robbie Phillips operated an extension of Royal Travel called The Sand Lady. She held several titles and attributions for her 25 years of experience and connections to Sandals Beaches and Resorts.
The Sand Lady website states that the Phillips have three children and six grandchildren.
Two members from the eldest daughter’s graduating class at Maryville High School dropped loads of bouquets at the business to show support for the family.
Jordan Adams and Megan Hamer said they made a post in a social media group for the MHS graduating class of 2001, and within minutes, group members donated hundreds of dollars.
In addition to the monetary donations, Adams and Hamer said a couple of different Food City and Kroger grocery stores in the area donated a lot of bouquets. Coulter Florists and Greenhouses was another big donor, the women said.
One passerby stopped to take photos of the arrangement at the storefront. She said she knew the organizers, and they preferred to stay anonymous. Without naming them, the woman said Adams, Hamer and others who helped organize the memorial were community members who knew and cared about the family.
The passerby was proud of the arrangement and said it shows the beauty of this community.
Adams and Hamer said they wanted to jump start support for the family and hoped others in the community would add to the many petals strewed along the storefront.
