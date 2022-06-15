Ever since he moved to East Tennessee from Chicago, Drew McKenna has preached the gospel of soccer.
Build it, he told investors and partners and those who doubted the draw of semiprofessional soccer in a region where football is considered sacred, and they would come.
It turns out, McKenna was right, and this weekend, they’re coming to Maryville. One Knox Soccer Club (SC, for short) will play the final four home games of its inaugural season on the Maryville College campus, and with ticket sales for Saturday’s match already at 101% capacity, McKenna said, it may well be the biggest sporting event at MC all year.
“We’re actually beyond seated capacity at Maryville College for all four games,” said McKenna, who noted that the team will also perform June 25, July 9 and July 12 on the Maryville College soccer field, which underwent a $1 million renovation last year.
“And it’s not just attendance numbers,” McKenna added. “The atmosphere inside the stadium has been awesome, just a lot of really intelligent soccer fans who understand the game, react to the game effectively, have our backs and support our boys all the way through. Hearing the players and coaches talking about that support has really been awesome.”
Semi-professional soccer made its East Tennessee debut under the auspices of the Knoxville Force, which played its first match in 2011 as part of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). Owned by the organization Knoxville Soccer LLC, the organization changed hands after the 2014 season and was administered by the Emerald Youth Foundation.
Despite finishing first in its division in 2017, the franchise shut down in early 2019, with organizers citing philosophical differences as a factor: the league had more professional aims, Emerald officials wanted to focus more on youth development. That youth culture, which has long been vibrant among East Tennessee players, was a factor in getting One Knox off the ground, McKenna said.
“Certainly, one of our goals is to inspire and build a level of aspiration to play at a professional level, because we’re offering a product where kids can pursue that dream and still play locally,” McKenna said. “We see kids wearing our jerseys and coming to the games, and whenever I see them, I ask them if they’re going to come play with us one day, because that’s the dream: to have a Knoxville team made up of players from the Knoxville area.”
And, he added, to have a team that can hold its own at the highest competitive levels. One Knox is part of the United Soccer League (USL), a franchise based in Tampa, Florida, and sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation. USL bills itself as “the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America, possessing more than a decade of experience in bringing the world’s game to communities across the United States and Canada,” and it’s composed of three tiers: Championship, a Division II professional league with more than 30 clubs, or teams, around the country; League One, launched in 2019 as a means of targeting population centers with 150,000 to 1 million people; and League Two, made up of 72 franchises and designed as a “stepping-stone for top professionals now playing throughout the world.”
Part of the League Two 10-team South Central Division of the Southern Conference, One Knoxville is in second place (behind the Asheville City SC) and well-positioned for post-season play, McKenna said.
“The game on July 12 is our last regular-season game, and then the top two out of our 10-team division will make the playoffs,” he said. “Right now, we’re in a good position to get that done, but we’ve got to take care of business.”
Playoffs, he added, begin July 12, and with any luck, the new club’s debut season will extend into August, when the championship will take place. Those are the immediate goals, of course, but given the club’s success to date and crowds at Maryville College expected to be around 1,500 people, there are broader goals the club is working for as well.
“We know we’ll certainly be playing in 2023, but we want to make sure we’re in the community, in Knox and Blount counties, working hard to be a teammate for existing youth soccer and a champion for civic pride for those who identify with the area.”
And, he added, League Two play is just the starting point. The long-term goal is to eventually become a part of League One, a fully professional league with paid contracts. So far, he added, the club is off to a strong start, and on Saturday, the team is looking forward to bringing that energy to Blount County.
“League One, that’s the direction, but right now, we’re just making sure we’re in the community, part of Knox and Blount and the surrounding counties,” he said. “We’re working hard to be a teammate for existing youth soccer, as well as a champion for civic pride by those who identify with this area and appreciate competitive soccer.”
