Volunteers loaded Empty Pantry Fund food baskets and toys from Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County early Sunday and set out to deliver a welcome dose of Christmas cheer to homebound Blount County residents in need.
This completes distribution of food and toys, continuing a process begun Saturday when recipients who were able to do so picked up their packages at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory.
Tony Clark, an Empty Pantry Fund volunteer from boyhood and current EPF treasurer, continued his annual tradition of delivering food and toys Sunday after spending a full day with Saturday’s distribution — an adaptation to EPF’s normal procedure of delivering all the packages on the Sunday before Christmas.
Changes had to be made due to the restrictions mandated by COVID-19. “It was just a weird year all around,” Clark said.
Clark’s route took him and his team, which was divided into a half-dozen groups, to Townsend, Walland and the Tuckaleechee Pike area of Blount County.
“It was a lot different,” Clark said. “My team normally does 95 to 100 deliveries. We load it on one of the big trucks and then disseminate it to all the other volunteers on the team that help deliver. But this year, because of COVID, I had several of my volunteers that opted out, some that actually had COVID, and some that had contact tracing.
“So 30 to 35 of my volunteers that I normally have were unavailable,” he said. “I relied on a very, very small staff, but at the same time, we only had 31 deliveries. We had roughly a third less deliveries than what we normally do” thanks to having as many recipients as possible pick up their packages on Saturday.
Meeting the need
The deliveries were welcome sights for those who would otherwise not have been able to get the foods.
“They were very grateful that they didn’t have to come and pick it up because there were many of them that didn’t have cars at all,” Clark said. “If we hadn’t delivered, they wouldn’t have been able to get food. We spoke with one family that said they hadn’t been out of their house in months. They said people dropped food off for them, and the man said, ‘We don’t drive.’
“One of the older ladies we delivered to said she and her whole family had had COVID, and she had just recovered from it. She was really excited to see that there are people out there helping people even in a scary time like this,” he said.
Empty Pantry Fund provided more than 1,400 food baskets this year. More than 1,000 families picked up their baskets on Saturday and the rest were delivered Sunday.
“It just shows the need there is in Blount County that a lot of people don’t even realize is right here in our back door,” Clark said.
He praised all the volunteers who worked to make sure the baskets were packed and distributed to those in need.
“I’m very glad that the people of Blount County pitch in and donate their time and funds every year so that we can pull something like this off. Our volunteers have gone above and beyond the norm,” Clark said. “We had some on Saturday that worked eight hours or more, and several of our board members stayed all day long,” from 8 a.m. to after 9 p.m.
“I can’t say enough about all the volunteers, all the work they did, all the fun they had. I hope and pray that they received a blessing from it. We couldn’t do this without our volunteers,” he added.
Donations
Donations are still needed in order to reach the goal of $122,000 to mark the bill for the foods "paid in full."
