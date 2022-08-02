Staff at the Blount Memorial Total Pediatric Rehabilitation clinic in Alcoa say that patient growth and wellness is their priority. They also note that increases in the number of patients they serve compels them to do some growing of their own. By fall 2022, staff will expand their services by opening a West Maryville rehab facility in the former Wiley Boring Center building on West Broadway Avenue.
At the clinic’s location at Springbrook, senior director of physical therapy for the rehab center Jamie Smith explained, the waitlist for new patients is long. Though the clinic underwent physical expansion in July 2021, its leadership quickly realized that even that additional space would be insufficient. The clinic has been growing since it opened, Smith said, but in recent years, it’s seen “significant growth.”
“It seems like we outgrew that pretty quickly,” she said of the space provided by the 2021 expansion.
In January, the clinic’s leadership took a proposal for a new location to hospital officials, who told them to “go out and look’’ for a new building. Miller and Smith both noted that hospital staff were supportive; though the clinic received some grant money to go toward part of the expansion, the hospital will fund the majority of the cost.
“Everyone’s very enthusiastic about helping the children of this area,” Miller said.
BMH’s board of directors formally voted to approve the expansion in their June meeting, which Smith says represents quick turnaround from the January proposal. Workers started renovations on the new building Aug. 1, and Smith projected that the building would begin operating at some point in the fall.
Hospital spokesperson Josh West told The Daily Times in an email that the new clinic would be capable of serving up to 150 patients per day.
From its origins in 2005, when a single physical therapist constituted its full clinical staff, the Alcoa facility has served a large population. The clinic’s service area now includes Blount, Monroe, Sevier, Loudon and Knox Counties.
Pediatric rehabilitation senior manager Emily Miller noted that location was a major consideration in determining the new facility’s site. The West Maryville location, she said, would likely be more convenient for the families of patients in areas where there is a service desert.
Speech, physical and occupational therapy are the three categories of services BMH provides through its pediatric clinic. Within those three categories, too, clinic staff’s work is wide-ranging, extending from from working with newborns and new parents facilitating feedings to helping children speak their first words and ride tricycles.
“There aren’t a lot of places that offer all three services, and some of those areas, they just don’t have the options. So hopefully this will help a little bit with convenience to some of those families.” Miller commented.
Because there are multiple services available at the clinic, Miller commented, the clinic can also enable a patient population which often requires a spectrum of assistance to access care conveniently.
Staff oversee about 100 patient visits per day, Miller said, but they don’t typically see 100 individuals. Instead, occupational therapists and physical therapists, for example, can work with the same patient on a related set of skills within the same day.
Working on skills, too, can take a number of forms. Among clinics staff’s goals is integrating skills development with play. Activity walls where children can experience different tactile sensations can be found in the facility, as can AmTrykes — tricycles that allow children with varying levels of disabilities to ride tricycles with their siblings — and shelves full of toys that serve as therapeutic exercise equipment.
“This is one: how they learn and two: how we motivate them to do the things that they need to do to help them continue to develop and achieve their goals,” Miller explained.
