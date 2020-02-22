Here are a few important numbers.
In fiscal year 2021, the city of Maryville government plans to spend at least $1 million on technology conversion.
In fiscal year 2020, the city of Alcoa government proposed $450,000 in spending on hardware and software updates.
Over the past three years, Blount County government has doubled down on its move into the digital age by contracting with Avéro Advisors who has not only established its information technology department, but has played a crucial role in connecting the area’s growing fiber network.
Technology use is growing in Blount. And it’s not just the mobile floor robots at DENSO or the miles of AT&T fiber optic internet line and Verizon 5G cable have been routing under and overground lately.
Leaders at Avéro including its founder and CEO Abhijit “AV” Verekar and Avéro vice president and IT manager at Blount government Mike Caffrey forecast a future in which the rich networking already in place will continue thrive.
And there’s an economic plus to that: It may also continue to attract more IT career hopefuls.
Blount-specific data from the third quarter of 2019 proves this.
Processed with and shared by the Knoxville Chamber, forecasts for the next five years show that demand for new computer use support specialists will grow by 66 positions. That’s 66, $45,400-annual-wage jobs to supplement the 149 that already exist.
It’s also the highest position in demand out of 357 total computer and mathematical occupations the county may need before 2025.
With new governmental technology rollouts, a growing retail presence, new uses for the miles of fiber around the county and a host of other IT improvements, demand for IT workers is increasing.
But it’s not the kind of demand typically associated with IT work.
Open positions, general skills
“Our biggest need right now is we’re trying to fulfill is security policies,” IT Supervisor at Alcoa Shane Creasy said. Creasy just sent his network administrator to Washington D.C. in late January for training on security.
Alcoa, like other governments, is trying to stay current with technological advances. All systems — billing, human resources, operational — are susceptible to attacks, a threat that will only grow the more online and cloud-based the county becomes.
“This is pretty much an industry standard,” Creasy said, “but we’re finding (hackers) are pretty much going after our employees. They know that we’re spending money.”
His team of five employees total — one who is stationed at the police station — is sufficient, but he’s been making a pitch to the city that they could use one more person to come in deal with trouble tickets and the day-to-day tasks of a city-wide IT system.
Creasy said Alcoa has specialized knowledge on its IT team, enough to deal with some of the big changes coming as it purchases more operational software. But he agreed keeping up with the basics is hard.
Creasy and other leaders and experts explained that what many IT departments and services need is not a programmer or coder or Silicon Valley-minded developer: They just need people who work hard and are willing to learn.
“How many IT jobs is Blount County going to need in the next five years?” Verekar mused. “You can’t pinpoint it, with the pace of technology.”
Verekar said coders and system builders are not in as high a demand locally as people with basic skills. Personal connection, diplomacy, networking and soft skills like showing up on time, being able to write well and dressing decently are what Avéro craves.
“I’m not going to just hire you because you showed up with a computer science degree,” Verekar said, noting the company is very specific about its personnel needs, even firing more people than it hires. “We’re working toward outcomes, not just building you a shining, blinking light box.”
More collaborative future
Governments and businesses share a recognition that the right people in the right places at the right times are what will pave the way for a robust IT future for Blount.
Recently, the city of Maryville teamed up with Allevia Technology, allowing the IT firm to lease its fiber to provide high speed internet to downtown businesses, a move that has been years in the making.
Allevia’s founder and owner Stefan Wilson has spoken publicly about the importance of a close relationship between local IT powerhouses like his — along with Avéro and Louisville-based PCS — and local government. Add that relationship to the downtown-specific research done by the business-minded Maryville Downtown Association and IT needs get met on a localized basis.
Roger Campbell is Maryville’s assistant city manager and has worked with the city since 1983. His perspective on growth is one supported by around 40 years of experience. “As you grow and add things to a system you have to evaluate what’s possible and what’s not possible,” he said. “I think going into the future that will be a constant review and test.”
He said the Maryville’s growth has been fairly incremental and that process of reviewing and evaluating programs and ideas is ongoing.
But Campbell is part of a local set of leaders who Verekar and Caffrey suggested were ahead of their time and even on the cutting edge of networking excellence in Tennessee.
Both IT veterans said Blount was one of the few outstanding IT operations in the county.But some want leaders to consider taking the next step.
Caffrey posed scenarios in which Blount built a closer relationship with neighboring counties using its existing network.
“I think the future has got to be more collaborative, more about sharing,” he said. “You can share applications … It could be the city of Maryville sharing an application with Johnson City, for example… I think the communication industry recognizes that and that’s why you’re seeing this massive investment in 5G across the country.”
He added government would do well to try and mimic big industry advances in some ways, using the resources available and a growing, more tech-savvy workforce to make vibrant networks out of very rural areas.
Caffrey, like many, is a recent Blount plant, a living example of the fact that people want to move to the area to build a life and a career, not just to retire or get away from somewhere else.
“This by far, this is where I want to stay,” he said. “I want to put that in the heads of some of these kids who believe that there are better opportunities elsewhere.”
While the information age may not be inundating Blount in computer jobs, it’s certainly opening up the possibility for residents with ambition and a little bit of professional background to join a growing family of IT specialist and visionaries.
“We’re always on the lookout for people,” Verekar said. “But it’s not like we’re in the 1940s where you’re looking for a blacksmith … or a seamstress. The skills aren’t that narrowed down any more. That’s going to become truer and truer as we become more automated.”
