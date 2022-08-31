Simmons Bank is accepting non-perishable food donations for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee throughout the month of September. A release from Insurance Office of America and Simmons Bank states that this year will be the first of an annual Bank-Out Hunger Drive.
In an effort to help the one in four children and one in five adults at risk of hunger, Simmons Bank locations in five counties will have barrels or collection boxes to collect donations. The release states that those statistics mean 239,880 people are currently going hungry in East Tennessee.
Blount, Knox, Roane, Monroe and McMinn Counties will all have options for donations. Donations in McMinn County will go toward Coordinated Charities of Athens instead of Second Harvest.
Blount County’s location is 710 S. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville.
The release states that Second Harvest will collect donations and distribute them to partner agencies, food pantries, shelters and churches.
Food items in need of donation are: canned foods, packaged foods, plastic jar foods and shelf stable milk. The most needed items are peanut butter, canned meat and corn.
Canned items may include fruits; vegetables; beans; protein such as tuna, salmon or chicken; soup, stew or broth; and pasta sauce. Packaged foods may include seeds, nuts, oats, granola, rice, quinoa, beans or pasta. And plastic jar foods may include nut/seed butters, jelly and cooking oil.
The release adds that monetary donations can be made at tinyurl.com/2p8p86rr, and Second Harvest also has a virtual food drive option.
