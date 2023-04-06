As most people are aware, success in school involves more than academics. It also incorporates involvement in arts, athletics, civics and awareness.
That’s clearly the case at Heritage Middle School. The school’s competition singing ensemble, Mountain Top Chorale, recently earned Best in Class and a gold first place trophy for the Middle School/Junior High School category at the Festival Disney Choral Competition in March. In addition, one of the students took home a soloist award.
Heritage High School received honors as well. The HHS Singers (an advanced mixed choir) received Best in Class in the AAA Division, and the Heritage Mountain Belles (an advanced women’s group) received second place overall, a silver award, in the High School Choir Division. That group received four outstanding soloist awards, bringing the total awards won by Heritage Middle School and Heritage High School to a total of ten trophies. Festival Disney is a highly-acclaimed choral and instrumental competition that focuses on music education. This competition is open to middle school and high school choirs, orchestras, and concert bands. Highly accredited judges offer feedback and hold a short masterclass with each group following their adjudicated performance.
This year’s judges were Dr. Rosephanye Powell, a Charles W. Barkley Endowed Professor and professor of voice at Auburn University and a leading contemporary composer; Dr. William Powell, professor of music and the director of choral activities at Auburn University; and Dr. Jerry Blackstone, a Grammy Award-winning conductor and highly respected conducting pedagogue from the University of Michigan.
In a very real way, the combined recognition the Heritage chorales received comes as no surprise. Rachel Owens is the Choir Director at Heritage Middle School and her husband, Tyler Owens, is the Choir Director at Heritage High School.
The two work together closely and refer to their choral departments as the Heritage Choir Family and, at times, the Heritage Choir Dynasty.
“This middle school and high school choral department relationship is invaluable to our programs,” Rachel Owens said. “It sets up our students not only for superior performance skills and consistency of instruction, but a family-like environment that loves, supports, and cheers each other on. Many of the students in the high school program have been taught by both Mr. Owens and myself. This creates a fluidity that many do not have the privilege of experiencing. Because of teamwork and hard work, our groups are beginning to gain traction in the choral world. Tyler’s group (HHS Singers) was invited by Carson-Newman University to join them in singing their Fall Oratorio in November 2023.”
The Festival Disney Choral competition consists of the Middle School/Junior High Mixed Choir Division, High School Mixed Choir (AA-AAAA) Divisions, the Treble Choir Division, and the Outstanding Soloist, who is chosen from soloists performing with the choral groups, That included three students from Heritage High School. “There was also a virtual solo competition through the Disney Festival,” Rachel said. “Two of our students — one middle school and one high school — were recognized for their high scores through this competition.”
In total, Heritage had 48 Middle School students and 42 High School students involved in the competition. In total, 13 choral ensembles from across the country participated in the event.
“The Middle School competed under the ‘Mountain Top Chorale’ banner, while the High School competed as the ‘Heritage Singers,’” Tyler said. “The women from Singers split off to create an advanced women’s choir and competed as the ‘Mountain Belles.’”
The groups competed on Friday morning, and the ceremony took place on Saturday night at the Indiana Jones Theatre in Hollywood Studios. “The ceremony began with a deejay and a short performance from a band consisting of a vocalist, drums and guitarist etcetera,” Tyler said. “Following the excitement of the live performance is the presentation of awards. Each school chooses two representatives to join the Festival Disney hosts on the stage and receive the awards for their school. There was lots of interaction from all the groups, and the experience was fabulous! At the end, Mickey Mouse made a surprise appearance to congratulate all of the directors and winners.”
According to Rachel, the Mountain Top Chorale has been in existence for roughly seven or eight years. “Originally, it was called ‘Mustang Elite’, but guideline changes for Festival Disney choir names prompted a name change,” she said, explaining that mascots were no longer allowed to be used for identification. “Tyler began this after-school, auditioned group when he taught at Heritage Middle from 2015 to 2018, and when I transitioned from elementary school music teaching to HMS Choir in 2018, I continued this tradition.” The couple have an extensive combined stint at Heritage. “I have been on the Heritage campus for eight years now,” Tyler said. “My first three years of teaching were at Heritage Middle. When I transitioned to Heritage High School, Rachel took over at Heritage Middle School.”
In 2019, Rachel took the previously named Mustang Elite to compete at Festival Disney. “We won Best in Class with the highest score in the MS/JR Mixed Choir, and a Silver second place award overall,” Rachel said. “Both Mountain Top Chorale — formally, the Mustang Elite — and the Heritage Singers have a long-standing history of choral excellence. Both groups consistently receive superior ratings at choral assessments and choral competitions.”
Naturally, these wins mean a great deal to all involved on a number of different levels.
“At the most basic level, it’s an awesome experience to be able to work so closely together as a married couple,” Tyler said. “Choir, and the arts in general for that matter, are some of the most important community subjects that we offer in schools. We are one big, extended family. When these students enter choir in 6th grade, they have a place to go, where they are always welcome and loved, all the way through senior year. I go over to work with the middle school students, Rachel comes over to work with the high school students, and together we have the privilege to watch these students grow through the most formative years of their lives!”
So too, the victory bolsters the students’ confidence and self-assurance, and brings with it considerable parental pride as well. “Success breeds confidence and more success,” Rachel said. “The Heritage Choir Family is on an upward trajectory fueled by hard work, commitment, the love of singing, and the love of our chosen family! We could not do what we do without our team of parents and volunteers. It takes a village to accommodate rehearsal schedules, travel, and the high expectation that comes with being in a competitive choral ensemble.”
In addition, both the Mountain Top Chorale and HHS Singers present musicals. “We’re not just choral singers, but singers and actors, too,” Rachel said. “Mountain Top Chorale has presented two musicals in the past two years — ‘Elf Jr!’ and ‘Newsies Jr!’ — and HHS Singers presented ‘Grease’ last spring. They will present ‘The Sound of Music’ in the HHS theater on April 14th and 15th.”
Tickets for that performance are available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/heritage-high-school-choral-department/individual-tickets
