There will be a single-lane closure along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge today, Feb. 23, for litter pickup. Motorists should expect delays.
The lane closure will allow maintenance workers to safely clean along the 5-mile stretch of roadway. The litter attracts bears and other wildlife to the roadway and creates a hazard to animals and motorists.
"We need everyone’s help to eliminate unsightly trash along the roadways. Littering is an unthinkable act and it is particularly grievous for this to occur in our beautiful National Park," Great Smoky Mountain National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in a press release Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.