The Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will close to a single lane of traffic for the next two two weeks starting Monday, Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced.
These north and southbound single-lane closures will be in place Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, and then during the same weekdays Aug. 23-26.
Crews will do routine maintenance work on these days from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., including litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning and culvert cleaning.
The single-lane closures help ensure the safety of workers and are expected to cause some delays, a press release states.
Visitors can learn more by following @SmokiesRoads NPS on Twitter or at www.nps.gov/grsm.
