Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close north and southbound lanes intermittently on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge on Sept. 14-22.
The temporary single-lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, each week.
Closures are for routine maintenance work, the park said in a press release, and will include litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning and culvert cleaning.
Even though this work allows roadways to remain open during high-traffic-volume times, park officials said motorists should anticipate delays, reduce speeds and use extra caution to protect workers.
