A news announcement from the city of Maryville stated Wednesday crews will close White Avenue at South Magnolia Street for the rest of the week because of a sinkhole.
South Magnolia Street will be open so that drivers can get around the work area. According to the announcement, a sewer line may have been affected by the sinkhole and will take all week to repair.
The hole is about 6 feet deep and 3 feet in diameter, a city employee told The Daily Times.
For more information, residents can contact city of Maryville Water & Sewer at 865-273-3304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.