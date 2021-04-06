Maryville's Engineering and Public Works Department shut down Sherwood Drive on Tuesday evening because of a sinkhole, the second to open under city street in a day, according to an online news release.
The sinkhole collapsed part of the road, which is now closed to through traffic.
Crews also set up barricades in the area of 524 Sherwood Drive near Goldleaf Street. Traffic can enter on either side of Sherwood but will be stopped at the barricades.
The city emphasized the Sherwood sinkhole is not related to the one on U.S. Highway 411 South' that one also opened up Tuesday after a storm sewer pipe failed.
According to the release, the Sherwood sinkhole happened because of storm drain failure from a separate system.
More information about both sinkholes will be released as it is available.
