Award-winning veteran journalist Mike Sisco has been named executive editor at The Daily Times.
The Eastern Kentucky University alum and decorated U.S. Navy veteran succeeds J. Todd Foster, who departed The Daily Times in December 2021.
Prior to originally joining The Daily Times in 1999, Sisco worked at the Mountain Citizen and the Martin County Sun, (both in Inez, Ky.); Logan (W.Va.) Banner, and the Lincoln (W.Va.) Journal. Along the way, Sisco has been awarded by the Kentucky Weekly Press Association, the Kentucky Press Association and the West Virginia Press association.
He left the area in 2001 for a 10-year stint at the St. Croix (Virgin Islands) Avis before returning to The Daily Times in 2011, rising through the ranks from copy editor/designer to assistant news editor, news editor, then to city editor.
“I’m thrilled that Mike has accepted the position of Executive Editor. Mike has the experience and stamina to lead our news team by example. Mike has been part of our team for 10 years, earning the respect of the staff. This decision was easy. Mike is an excellent fit to move us forward,” Daily Times publisher Bryan Sandmeier said.
Sisco said he looked forward to the challenges ahead — and to deepening his connection to Blount County.
“As a child of eastern Kentucky, the mountains are in my blood,” he said. “I am lucky to be able to live and work in the most beautiful area in the country. “I’m looking forward to developing strong bonds with the Blount County community and leading the dedicated staff at The Daily Times.”
