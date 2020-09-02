Six candidates will vie for three Alcoa school board seats in November, while two Maryville incumbents are unopposed.
After 20 years on the Alcoa Board of Education, Charles H. “Squirrel” Cameron has decided not file for reelection. “We need some young blood,” the 81-year-old said.
Incumbents Steve Marsh and Clayton Bledsoe want to retain their seats on the board, but they won’t be the only familiar names on the ballot Nov. 3 for Alcoa voters.
Jim Kirk retired in 2015 after 41 years at Alcoa Middle School, the last 21 years as principal. Mike Brown retired in 2017 after three decades as a math teacher and coach at Alcoa High School, and he worked two more years part time.
Also on the ballot are Alcoa High School alumni David Mabry and Jerry O. Williams.
The top three vote-getters will be elected.
In Maryville’s election for two seats on the school board, Candy Morgan is running for her third term and Nick Black his second.
Alcoa field
Bledsoe is completing his first term on the school board and said, “I’m not through yet,” citing needs such as an addition to Alcoa Intermediate School, solving drainage issues on the baseball and softball fields and dealing with resident growth.
Marsh has served 19 years on the school board, first elected when candidates ran by district, and lost one election. “I want to see Alcoa still be one of the No. 1 schools in the state,” Marsh said.
Like Bledsoe, he cited the intermediate school addition as a priority, saying it is “desperately needed,” and he also wants Alcoa to have a track facility.
“My main priority is serving the kids,” he said, and getting things back to normal after the pandemic’s disruption.
A 1966 graduate of Everett High, Kirk earned honors as state Teacher of the Year and Middle School Principal of the Year during his time at AMS.
These days he’s teaching Lincoln Memorial University educators who want to become administrators.
“The school system has done so much for me, it was time to give back to the community,” he said.
Kirk said it’s a great school system and he wants a lot of input from teachers and the community in decision-making. “The school system belongs to the taxpayers of Alcoa,” the former principal said.
After retiring and working part time for Alcoa, Brown took a job at Webb School in Knoxville because he missed teaching.
“I was an old man rookie,” he said, and now, like Alcoa teachers, he is experiencing what it is like to communicate with students wearing masks and teach virtually because of the pandemic.
“I’m not a politician,” Brown said, but he feels like being on the school board would be a great way to serve the community.
Bledsoe, Kirk and Brown all have sons who are teachers in Alcoa City Schools.
Mabry is a 1965 graduate of Alcoa High School and has served as president of the AHS Alumni Association for three years.
He taught high school science in Greeneville for 20 years before becoming an environmental scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He retired in 2012 from the Y-12 National Security Complex.
Mabry said his combination of classroom teaching and 23 years of technical and professional experience will give him a fresh perspective and unique skills for issues that come before the board.
Williams is a 1957 graduate of Alcoa High School and retired structural engineer who returned to the area in the early 2000s to care for his mother.
He is challenging the impression that Alcoa is a great school system, saying English and math requirements are too low today.
Cameron is the only Alcoa school board member to have earned the “master” designation from the Tennessee School Board Association. Maryville’s Morgan is working toward that.
Maryville issues
In both of her past two elections, Morgan said five candidates ran for two seats.
“I feel like right now we’re in a very important time on the board,” she said, citing issues of diversity, economic uncertainty, mental health of students and ensuring teachers have the resources they need for students regardless of whether they are learning in person or online.
Morgan, who will be vice president of the TSBA this year, said she also is looking forward to continuing her work on the state level.
Black currently is president of the Maryville Board of Education and is eager to continue serving on the board. “My kids are young, and I feel like I’m just getting started,” he said.
Explaining that his children come from diverse family heritage, Black said the issue of diversity in the schools also is one of the priorities he sees for Maryville.
Editor’s note: The Daily Times plans to run detailed candidate profiles before the Nov. 3 election.
